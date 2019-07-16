Letter: Thank you, Darrell McCumber

Editor,

I would like to thank Darrell McCumber for the letter he has written to the Editor. This is an excellent summary addressing many of the events that have transpired in the most recent months. He makes it very clear that the constituents of Newman and Murdock Townships have been ignored. In doing so, he is informing the rest of the county to be aware! Darrell, along with many other Newman and Murdock residents, have been attending Douglas County Meetings and subcommittee meetings for over a year, to no avail! Pay attention, folks! Our county’s future and safety is at stake. Reread the letter and look where these 600 foot turbines are proposed to be. We, as a community, thank you Darrell McCumber for this informative letter.

Sincerely yours,

Mary Pritchard