East Prairie student receives 2019 DAR American History Award

Mason Veach, son of Brad Veach and Stephanie Moore, was the 2019 East Prairie recipient of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, DAR American History Award. Mason was selected because he was a good student in class discussion and debate as well as bringing out thought provoking and relevant ideas. Andy Romine was the East Prairie Social Sciences teacher. Stephen A. Douglas Chapter member Carol Patterson presented the award to Mason.

Promotion of the study of American History and Current Events continues to be a focus of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, NSDAR. Annually the Chapter presents a certificate and a medal to an outstanding Junior High student in each of the Douglas County Schools.

Other 2019 awards were also presented to: Arcola: Eadie Budd; Arthur: Kaylee Schrock; Atwood: Regann Bowles; Villa Grove: Allison Kneer; Shiloh: Kaylin Williams.