Danville man charged with possession of methamphetamine

The Danville man who caused quite the stir on the north side of town Friday, July 5 has been charged with four counts relating to the incident that resulted in a police pursuit and vehicle collision.

Justin Alvis, 50, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

A TPD officer stopped a vehicle around 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Carico Street. After the K9 alerted at the scene, Alvis was asked to step out of the vehicle, a maroon Ford Escort; however, he fled in his vehicle northbound on Carico.

“He was clearly not familiar with the geography of Tuscola,” TPD Chief Craig Hastings said, as Alvis entered the cornfield at a high rate of speed.

The suspect’s vehicle flipped several times and came to a rest in the cornfield north of town.

Arrow Ambulance dispatched ARCH, an air ambulance service located in Effingham, to the scene, though Alvis was not located in the vehicle, Hastings said. The crew continued to search for Alvis in the cornfield for several hours, as first responders were unsure of the extent of his injuries, Hastings said.

It was later discovered that he fled the scene on foot and was spotted by a resident at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 6 walking through an alley in town.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later transported to Douglas County Jail.

His bond was set at $30,000 (10 percent), and he was remanded back into the sheriff’s custody following his hearing, according to State’s Attorney Kate Watson.