Clarice Dallas, 94, of Arcola, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Arcola Health Care Center, Arcola.

A Prayer Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following at the Fellowship Center, 301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon.

Clarice was born on Feb. 27, 1925 in Monroe County, Kentucky, the daughter of Clemon and Verda Turner Headrick. She married Carroll L. Dallas on Feb. 21, 1943 in Garrett. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1979.

Survivors include her daughters: Diane Durnil of Mattoon and Sue (Robert) Francus of Port Charlotte, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren; brother: Joe Headrick of Arcola; and sister: Amy Steen of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Judy Adams; granddaughter: Cynthia Bassettl; grandson: James Johnson; great-granddaughter: Chantelle Clark; great-great-granddaughter: Skailar Mendenhall; infant brother; and sister: Chloe Walker.

She was a homemaker and member of the Baptist Church. Clarice loved sewing, crocheting, spending time with family and gardening. She really enjoyed the flowers she grew.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.