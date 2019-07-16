Back in the Day – July 17, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

July 22, 2009

A virus scare temporarily shut down the weight room at the high school. The weight room was shut down for disinfection after a 14-year-old athlete, who had been attending weightlifting session for football all summer, was hospitalized for staff infection. The teen developed a lesion of his face that ultimately required surgery to remove the infection.

Judy Fields was installed as a new member into the Tuscola Lions Club. The installing officer was District Governor Lion Sandor Toth with Lion Marsha Williams, and Tom Battershell, Tuscola Lions Club President.

Tuscola teen, Michelle Renee Porter, 14, was chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant. The pageant is held for girls ages 13 to 15. The winner of the pageant receives a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant is Disneyland in California.

20 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1999

The lives of four Tuscola teens were claimed in a motorcycle accident. Josh Irwin, Tim Jones, Becka Stephenson, and Amy Cruzan were all laid to rest.

Wimple Park was celebrating 25 years after being dedicated in September of 1974. Local residents had been enjoying picnicking, fishing, and sledding in the park for the last 25 years in the 27-acre park that was named after Raymond and Virgie Wimple, who helped underwrite the cost of the site.

Cabot Corp. announced that implementation of a global “continuous improvement plan” translated into loss of jobs for 16 people at the Tuscola Cabot site.

Ten-Year-Old donning the Tuscola All-Star uniform this year included Kyle Stewart, Matt Short, Clayton Meyer, Austen Schultz, Zack Martin, Joel Hilgendorf, Wil Maxey, Pat Quinn, Phil Lewis, Bryson Gibson, Johnathon Williams, Joe Vandeventer, Chris Gossett, and Shawn Johnson.

30 YEARS AGO

July 18, 1989

The newly crowned Miss Moultrie-Douglas County fair queen was 16-year-old Nanette Michelle Panzer of Hugo. First runner up was Jacquelyn Hissong of Lake City and second runner up was Jennifer Plaszczynski of Tuscola.

A certificate of eligibility was sent to Tuscola confirming that its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district met state standards and would continue to receive state funding. Last year, 73 municipalities shared $9.7 million in TIF dollars distributed by the state.

The TCHS pom pon squad was named one of the top 10 competitors of the US Cheerleading Association’s regional competition at Northern Illinois University. Squad members included Alena Beachy, Danielle Stennett, Josie Kramer, Christy Capie, Kristin McCarty, Marcy McCartney, Jennifer Hettinger, Michelle Swihart, Kristen Berg, Jill Little, Jennifer Plaszczynski, and Tina Hall.

William “Bill” Burress of Tuscola, a 1953 graduate of Tuscola High School, and Carl “Bud” Burress of Portage, Mich., Class of 1954, were recently commissioned as Kentucky colonels in a surprise presentation at the 35th reunion of the TCHS Class of 1954.

40 YEARS AGO

July 19, 1979

David Penrod resigned his teaching position at East Prairie and as cross country coach to accept a teaching position in Sikeston, Mo.

Douglas County Deputy Roy Bonner shot and killed a rabid skunk at the farmhouse of Ted Carmack, located near Tuscola, at 9:30 a.m. July 16.

Crystal Heit of rural Tuscola, who was attending Parkland College, was judged grand champion of the communications division of the 1979 Douglas County 4-H show held July 12 at the Tuscola Community Building.

Douglas County Coroner’s jury ruled the death of 47-year-old Raymond Lewis of Tuscola an accident. Lewis died on May 26, 1979 when the plane he was piloting crashed in a bean field in rural Garrett.

50 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1969

Miss Tuscola Brenda Breen was named Miss Moultrie-Douglas County fair queen at the pageant held Saturday night on the Arthur fairground. Debbie Ellison of Arthur was first runner up.

Two break ins were reported to the Douglas County Sheriff early on Monday morning. A window was broken to gain admission to P&H Motor Sales, and a door was forced open at Ferguson Motor Sales. Both businesses were located on Route 36 in Tuscola.

Dr. Clifford Green and Dr. Douglas Green completed phases of their educational programs and were entering military service with the Air Force, while Duane Green recently received his M.A. in psychology at San Diego State College. All three TCHS graduates are the sons of Tack Green and the late Lois Green of Tuscola.

The Rotary Indians, under the leadership of Al Borries, won the Little League championship by defeating ABC 6-1 and Tuscola National 9-5 in the last week of season play. Rotary completed the season with a 12-2 league record, while second-place First National had a 11-3 league record. Placing third was Tuscola National with a 10-4 record.