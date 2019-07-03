Sparks in the Park set to fly Saturday in Tuscola

Sparks in the Park are set to fly Saturday, June 6 at Ervin Park.

And the City of Tuscola has planned a day of fun for all ages during the annual Independence Day celebration.

Tweens, teens and brave adults will be afforded the opportunity to show what they are made of in the Super Games Extreme Ninja Obstacle Course that will be open at the north end of the park from 4-8 p.m.

Tuscola Tourism Director Anna Nelson says the ninja-style obstacle courses will be reminiscent of the courses seen on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior on which athletes compete to finish an extreme obstacle course in the most efficient time.

“It seems to be a huge trend right now for older kids to give this a shot, and I think some adults will have fun with this too,” Nelson said. “It’s a free event that should be fun to watch, too.”

Alongside the Ninja course, the teen and tween laser tag will be open from 4-8 p.m. as well.

Before Jamaica Pyrotechnics lights up the Tuscola sky, Battle Creek Band will return for a pre-fireworks concert beginning at 8 p.m. at the north end.

“They put on a good, family-friendly show, and I think it’s nice to have them as families are getting settled in for fireworks,” Nelson said.

Fireworks will begin at dusk; however, the celebration will begin at 6:45 a.m. for the annual 5k race. Alpha & Omega is again sponsoring the race with registration beginning at 6:45 a.m. at the north pavilion and race start time at 7:30 a.m.

The American Legion Post 27 will be serving up a pancake sausage community breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Community Building, and the annual Sparks in the Park parade will step off from Ervin Park at 10 a.m. Parade line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the pool parking lot.

The Boy Scouts will raise the Flags at the south end of the park at 8 a.m., and the 3-on-3 basketball tournament registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. Tuscola Biddy Basketball will use the tournament as fundraiser and games will tip off at 9 a.m.

Interactive children’s activities will begin at 11 a.m. at the south end following the parade. The fun will include a bounce house, a Benchworx project (with registration required), a balloon artist, face painting (by the TCHS dance team), and an 11 a.m. Magic show.

The Tuscola Woman’s Club cakewalk will be 12:30 p.m., the Kitchen Band will perform at 2:30 p.m., and the Community Band will make a return to Sparks at 4 p.m. all in the south pavilion.

“The Community Band is back this year, and we are really happy to have them perform again,” Nelson said.

Finally, but certainly not least, the area favorite mud volleyball tournament registration will be from 1-1:30 p.m. at the north end of the park with games beginning at 2 p.m.

A full schedule can be found on Page 10 of this week’s Journal.