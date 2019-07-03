Faye Dunnagan, 82, of Tuscola, passed away at 2:55 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. The Rev. Kent Conover officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.

Faye was born on May 31, 1937 in Du Quoin. She was a daughter of Samuel and Lula Belle (Lemons) Turner. She married Russell Myron Dunnagan on Oct. 18, 1958 in Murphysboro.

He passed away on Feb. 6, 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Mel Steven Dunnagan and his wife Cheryl of Bradley, and David Russell Dunnagan and his girlfriend, Sheila Marlett of Villa Grove; six grandchildren, Bridgett McCullough and her husband PJ of Kankakee, Lori Dunnagan, and Brian Dunnagan and his wife Jessica all of Bradley, Michelle Dunnagan and her husband David Griffen of Hoopston, Chelsea Dunnagan of Savoy and Katelyn Dunnagan of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Liam, Owen and Elli McCullough and Jadyn Roebuck and Ezra Sheets as well as one sister, Mamie Mattheisen of Ferndale, Wash.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell, one daughter, Rhonda Dunnagan, seven sisters and two brothers.

Faye did in home health care for several years, helping many people maintain their independence. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren.