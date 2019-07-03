Back in the Day: June 3, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

July 8, 2009

The winners of Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park karaoke contest were Ronnie Winn, third place; Terra Carter-Smith, second place; and Allison Branca, first place.

The Feudin’ Hillbilly’s rocked the crowd at Proud Mary’s. The band was originally set to perform in the beer tent to Tuscola’s “Sparks in the Park” celebration, but the all-day rain soaked the stage and made it unsafe to perform.

The 2009 mud-volleyball champions at the Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park celebration were Randy Potter, Derek Potter, John Potter, Carl Summer, Dustin Potter and Laith Russell.

The Douglas County Misfits were among several softball teams playing this summer. Members of the team were Rachel Billman, Jenna Jacobs, Katie O’Hearn, Laynee Clark, Mandi Harrison, Erin Walker, Susan Ponder, Hannah Scribner, Carman Comerford, Kayla Skinner, Emma Comerford, Madi Clark, and Erin Weaver. They were coached by Brain Walker and Ron O’Hearn.

20 YEARS AGO

July 6, 1999

The Tuscola Police Department announced the addition of K-9 Officer, Quincee, to the force. Quincee would be used for narcotics detection activities.

The City of Tuscola and Tuscola Township reached a formal intergovernmental agreement to purchase tornado warning sirens.

The Team of Ben Brace, Mike Stevens, Ryan Hornaday, Andy Gilbert, Chris Patton, and John Foran combined to take first place in the Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament.

Bill McCarty was given a plaque recognizing his long-term service to the club at the Tuscola Rotary Club’s annual dinner held June 29. At that meeting, outgoing club president Tim Hilligoss turned over the gavel to successor Brad Mathias.

30 YEARS AGO

July 4, 1989

The Tuscola Torpedoes swim team splashed its way to the top of the conference by winning its first three meets.

Jim Mitchell and Susan Hays teamed up to win the Lucky Doubles tennis tournament held on June 23-25 in Tuscola’s Ervin Park. They defeated the team of Geoff Miller and Mary Butler in the finals.

Congratulations were extended to Chlora Little of Tuscola, whose handmade baby quilt took fifth place honors in the annual quilt show at Rockome Gardens.

An article published recently in Trains magazine was entitled “Trains, Hot Spots: Tuscola, Illinois” due to our city’s distinct “diamond” formation where three railroad lines meet. This earned it the designation as a downstate train hot spot.

Jillaine Little, daughter of Jim and Kaye Little of Tuscola was chosen as 1989 Model of the Year from among 60 contestants at the S.T.A.R.S. Illinois state beauty and talent pageant.

40 YEARS AGO

July 5, 1979

The Douglas County Board announced $4 million in revenue received from the State of Illinois was derived from Douglas County businesses.

There were 500,000,000 Susan B. Anthony dollars distributed by the Federal Reserve System to banks throughout the country, in the hopes of saving as much as $50 million per year in printing of new and destruction of old paper money.

The Red Cross bloodmobile visit at the Tuscola Community Building netted 105 pints of blood for the one-day event.

Two Douglas County coal mines produced 238,665 tons of coal during May, about 12,000 tons more than was produced in April. The May 1979 production was 28,000 tons less than in May 1978. The two mines now had 696 men and women working and 751 people on the payroll.

One man died and three others were seriously injured when a truck-trailer unit transporting a famous race-car plunged through a guard rail on I-57 near Pesotum, crashed some 70 feet below, and burned at 7:45 a.m. on July 2.

50 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1969

Lawrence H. Mann was elected chairman and George Leonard secretary of the Tuscola Liquor Control Advisory Committee. Other committee members included Rev. Glenn Eades, Mrs. Althea Deaver, and James Fortney. The committee was formed to maintain surveillance over operation of all liquor licenses, to report violations to the mayor and to make recommendations in the liquor ordinance.

James R. Allen of Tuscola was among 78 University of Illinois students who earned private pilot certificates through ground and flight courses given by the Institute of Aviation.

Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda were delighted movie-goers at the Tuscola Drive-In with their performaNce in “Yours, Mine, and Ours.”

Ball player Gary Henby was leading the Senior Division league with a .555 batting average, having connected for 20 safe blows in 36 official trips to the plate for Pepsi Cola.