Thomas Boyer

Thomas R. Boyer, 88, of Tuscola, passed away at 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence in Tuscola.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. The Rev. Shane Beever will officiate. Burial will be in the Embarrass Cemetery in Redmon. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time on Wednesday.

Tom was born on Sept. 22, 1930 in Edgar County. He was a son of Raymond Edward and Esther Evadna (Adams) Boyer. He married Lula Mae Snider on Oct. 1, 1948 in Dudley. She passed away on October 1, 1989. He later married Thelma Viola (Chambers) VanWagoner on June 2, 1992 in Mississauga, Canada. She passed away on May 31, 2016.

Survivors include three children, Steven Kurt Boyer of Villa Grove; Janet Kay Thompson and her husband Dennis of Mahomet; and David Allen Boyer and his wife Nancy of Arcola; two step-children, Donna Mae May and her husband John of Cocoa, Fla., and John VanWagoner of Titusville, Fla.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Edward Boyer of Paris; and one sister, Martha Boyer Reeley of Springfield.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, and one sister, Ruth Wilson.

Tom grew up in Edgar County. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing. He had worked as a telegrapher for the New York Central Railroad and he also had worked for the Milwaukee Railroad. He would later work as a printer for UO Colson Printing Company in Paris. He drove a bulk milk truck for Sugar Creek Creamery in Arthur, and he had worked for English Grain Company in Redmond. Tom went back to work for the New York Central Railroad before moving to Arcola in 1958 when he went to work at USI in Tuscola. He retired from USI in 1992 with over 33 years of service. After retiring Tom worked with his son David on the farm during planting and harvest seasons.

Tom had lived in West Melbourne, Fla. for over 20 years. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Melbourne, Fla. In 2017 he moved to Brookstone in Tuscola, and he really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial may be made to the American Heart Association.