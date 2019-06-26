Jerry A. Sievers, 71, of Tuscola, passed away at 9:10 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen, Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Interment will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church.

Mr. Sievers was born Jan. 8, 1948 in Sullivan, the son of William Russell and Betty Jo Wash Sievers. He married Kathleen Marie McDuffee on Sept. 6, 1968 in Seymour. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Douglas Michael Sievers of Tuscola. Kimberley Ann (Tom) Kettering of Milan, Megan Marie (Nate) Poehlman of Green Bay, Wisc., and Gregory Donald (Erin) Sievers of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren: Kirsten Kettering, Dalton Kettering, Evelyn Poehlman, Veronica Poehlman, Issac Poehlman, Emily Poehlman, Boaz Sievers, Jachin Sievers, Adayah Sievers, Ella Sievers and Levi Sievers; two brothers: Terry Sievers of Mansfield, and Tom Sievers of Sacramento, Calif., and sister: Susan Henry of Monticello, and sister-in-law: Cheryl Sievers.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Jim Sievers and John Sievers and sister-in-law: Rose Sievers.

Jerry retired as a receiving supervisor at Supervalu in Urbana. He served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Jerry was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and the VFW.

Memorials are suggested for masses or to the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.