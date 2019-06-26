HumankindNESS: Kick PMS out of your life

By Bill Hemmer

Hormones come in all different varieties. The major hormones insulin, adrenaline and cortisol are necessary for us to live. But minor hormones such as sex hormones and growth hormones can be sucked dry and you will still limp along, just not very well. So why should you worry about them?

Because minor hormones that rejuvenate your sense of wellness will create that peace of mind you want as you get older. It is the changing of your minor hormones that leads to menopause and andropause. It is the decrease of minor hormones that makes it take longer to heal after an injury. It is the changing of your minor hormones that leads to the decline in the quality of life. Are these enough reasons to talk about these minor hormones?

Everybody is looking for the fountain of youth. The replacement and balancing of minor hormones is as close as you can get to a drink from this fountain. So identifying the problems you are having with your minor hormones is the first place to start.

Just start talking to any women in their 40’s about hormones, they will tell you their body is changing. PMS has been estimated to effect up to 75 percent of women in their child-bearing years. PMS is most common in women from their late 20’s to their mid 40’s. As much as 50-60 percent of women with severe PMS also suffer from depression. These women don’t think their sex hormones are minor. PMS has a dramatic effect on their life and all they want to feel is good again.

Common physical symptoms of PMS include back pain, swelling, cramps, muscle spasms, breast tenderness, weight gain, cold sores, acne, nausea, bouts of constipation and diarrhea, decreased coordination, food cravings and painful periods. Any or all of these physical symptoms can be seen with PMS.

Common emotional symptoms of PMS include anxiety or panic, confusion or forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, poor judgment, depression, irritability, increased guilt, fatigue, decreased self-image, change or loss of sex drive and decreased tolerance for noises and light. Any or all of these symptoms can be seen at any time a woman is experiencing PMS.

There are three levels or PMS. Mild menstrual syndrome describes physical and emotional symptoms present but those symptoms don’t interfere with daily activities. Pre-menstrual syndrome describes the second level of PMS, when these symptoms significantly interfere with daily activity. Finally, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder describes the worst level, when severe symptoms interfere with most daily activities. This disorder occurs in an estimated 5-7 percent of women.

This discussion is like preaching to the choir for most women over 40. These symptoms are daily reminders of the stage of life you’re in and it’s not for sissies! Changes in your minor hormones create serious problems in the way you feel, the way you act and the amount of energy you have.