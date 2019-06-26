Dorothy Fidler

Dorothy Irene Tynan Fidler, 83, Arcola, died at 7:55 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Arcola United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Stump officiating. Burial will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola.

Dorothy was born Feb. 16, 1936 in Casey, the daughter of Eugene and Gladys Washburn Tynan. She married Ed Fidler on June 20, 1953 in Bloomington.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Fidler of Arcola; two daughters, Brenda Fidler Fletcher of Humboldt; Janice (Rick) Shonkwiler of Arcola; grandchildren, Paul Sisk; Sarah (Jeff) Thomas; Lucas (Emma) Shonkwiler all of Arcola; five great-grandchildren, Dallas and Kacie Sisk of Arcola; Makenzie, Tanner, and Tenley Thomas of Arcola; son-in-law, Albert Phillips of Mattoon. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Darlene Phillips; sister, Lorene Croy; and son-in-law, Glen Fletcher.

Dorothy graduated from Arcola High School Class of 1954. She worked at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola for 24 years, staffing many different departments while employed there. She was an active member of the Arcola United Methodist Church and served many funeral dinners. She was also a member of the Arcola Seniors Group, Mattoon Moose Club, and Eagles.

Dorothy and Ed were avid supporters of Arcola Sports, never missing a game whether they had family involved or not. They were awarded the Honorary “A” Award for their loyalty and attendance to all these events. Dorothy gave generously of her time taking food to friends, transporting people to appointments, visiting those in nursing homes and assisted living. She was a caregiver to many.

Memorials are suggested to the Arcola Sports Boosters.

