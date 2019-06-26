DAR awards JAC contest winners in Tuscola

Two Tuscola students, Korey Clodfelder and Hayden Smith, were winners in the Junior American Citizen Contest this spring. The Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, NSDAR sponsors the local JAC contest; Jane Faust is the Committee Chairman.

The 2018-19 JAC theme was the “50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing – America’s Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology.” Contest participants could use any creative expression they desired: write a poem or short story, or design a stamp, banner, poster or take a photograph.

Korey designed a stamp for which he received a First place in Illinois; Hayden also designed a stamp for which she received a First place in Illinois and in the North Central region plus an Honorable Mention on the National level. Each of the students received their certificates and pins at a May school assembly which their families attended.

Another Douglas County First Place winner was Ryan Lillard of Villa Grove. The total number of participants this year in Douglas County was 147.