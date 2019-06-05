Steve Winans

Stephen (“Steve”) Lee Winans, 74, of Tuscola, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

Funeral services were Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Tuscola. Visitation was Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola. Burial was in the Grandview Cemetery, Grandview.

Steve was born on Oct. 12, 1944 in Paris. He was the son of John and Oles (Cornwell) Winans. He grew up in Paris and married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Adams) Winans in 1966. Linda and Steve settled in Tuscola in 1976 to raise their family and just recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Steve was dedicated to his career as a Field Representative for Millennium Information Services for 22 years (1997-2019). He enjoyed photography, family fishing trips, walking his dog, Moses, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball; but his greatest joy was bringing all his children and grandchildren together for holidays and family vacations.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Adams) Winans of Tuscola; six children, Sherie Dodson (Richard) of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; Jeffrey Winans of Rochester, Ind.; Sara Hawkins (John) of Tuscola; John Winans (Brittany) of Litchfield; Joseph Winans of Collinsville; and Suzanna Pangburn (Steve) of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; mother, Oles (Cornwell) Winans of Paris, and brother, Sheldon Winans (Mickie) of Paris.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Winans and brother, David Winans.

Memorials may be made to the family for expenses, or to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association through Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home.

