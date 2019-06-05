School Board appoints Jessi Young to fill open seat

By Kayleigh Rahn

Tuscola’s Jessi Young will join the table to become the seventh member of the Tuscola Board of Education following the board appointment approved during a special meeting Monday, June 3.

Young was appointed following interviews of two candidates out of a total of six who applied. The board interviewed two candidates–Young and former board member Craig Romine–the only two who met the residency requirements for the final seat.

In the end, Young was the candidate selected by the board.

“We asked each candidate about their strengths and ideas they could bring to the board,” said board president Cathy Mannen following Monday’s meeting. “Ms. Young has ideas, perspectives, and collaboration to bring to the board, which will be a benefit as we continue to work collectively to maintain and sustain strong public schools for our students and the Tuscola community, now and in the future.”

The appointment was required following the recent, odd election cycle. During the election, six candidates campaigned for four open seats, though residency requirements made it possible for only three to be seated. By statute, the board had 45 days to seat the new board member.

“This school district is extremely close to my heart,” Young wrote in her letter of interest to the board. “Children are our future leaders and residents of the City of Tuscola. I feel as parents and community leaders we shoulder the responsibility to provide them the greatest opportunity to succeed in life’s endeavors and pursuit of their dreams. Education is of course paramount in building intellect, character and community for their future success. Whether pursuing a college education, technical trade or becoming a homemaker, instilling the importance of education in our children in facilitating their ambitions is vital.”

Young noted her volunteerism within the school district over the last six years including her time with the North Ward PTO board and various classroom roles. She noted that her time in the classroom has allowed her the unique opportunity to see that the students’ needs include far more than academic services but support in life skills including morality, kindness, and generosity.

“With my professional leadership abilities combined with my significant involvement and commitment to our schools and community I feel that I am uniquely qualified to serve on the School Board of Education,” she wrote. “I will work tenaciously for our children and Tuscola.”

Young lives in rural Douglas County with her husband James and her three children Lilly and Logan Kurtz (fifth grade) and Lawson Kurtz (fourth grade).

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, June 5 edition of The Tuscola Journal.