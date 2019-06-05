Rose-Marie Matthews, 89, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:55 p.m., Tuesday, May 28 2019, at Tuscola Health Care Center.

Funeral Services celebrating her life were held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave. E, Mattoon, IL 61938, with Pastor Johnny Aseltine officiating. Burial followed at the Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. Schilling Funeral Home assisted the family.

Mrs. Matthews was born on June 20, 1929 in Mattoon, the daughter of Loren and Hazel Combs. She married Joseph A. Matthews on July 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2013.

Survivors include her son: Joseph Rick (Martha Jo) Matthews of Rockvale, Tenn.; daughter: Marney (Gary) Foltz of Tuscola; grandchildren: Ryan (Melody) Stuart, Josh (Josie) Matthews, Doug (Amanda) Foltz, Carrie (Rob) Bubb; and great-grandchildren: Chloe, Jameson, Jacob, Sean, Will, Kate, Samuel and Jack.

She was a member of Central Community Church, Mattoon where she served as financial secretary, Sunday school teacher and with Ladies Circle for many years. Rosie’s hobbies included bowling, the Chicago Cubs, hosting family dinners, making homemade noodles, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosie truly loved the Lord, her husband, family and the Cubbies. We loved her back, and she will be greatly missed.

Memorials are suggested to Central Community Church, Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.