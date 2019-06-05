Picazo, Kresin selected for 45th annual Shrine Game

Tuscola’s CJ Picazo and Cade Kresin were selected to play in the Illinois Coaches Association and the Shriners of Illinois will host the 45th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 15 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Kick-off for the 45th annual game is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The pregame festivities will begin at the stadium starting at 10 a.m. One hundred eight of the state’s best football players participate in this all-star game to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children, the official philanthropy of Shriners International. More information about scheduled events, along with rosters & coaches for both the East and West teams, can be found at www.ilshrinegame.com.

Each year at the Shrine Game, two patients from the Shiners Hospital for Children are chosen to be the prince and princess. The princess is Sheowly Hurd from Dunlap who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in St Louis. The prince is Chase Dryer from Danville who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in Chicago. The prince and princess are honorary representatives from each hospital that will benefit from the money raised through the game. Last year’s event raised nearly $33,000 that went directly to providing outstanding medical care for children at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Our goal is to create a fun and exciting environment for the players, families, Shrine kids, and Shriners and to make this a signature event for the Shriners of Illinois. This year’ s game will be aired live on Cities 92.9 which is a part of the Great Plains Media Group. The featured banquet speaker will be Zach Grant from Rochester. Zach participated in this event in 2012 and is now a Graduate Assistant Football Coach at the University of Illinois.