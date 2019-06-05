Jessie Jewell

Jessie M. Jewell, 94, of Pierson Station, passed away at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Arthur Home, Arthur.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36 Atwood, with graveside services will follow at the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur.

Ms. Jewell was born April 19, 1925 in Douglas County, the daughter of Jerome E. and Hazel Trenary Wells.

Jessie is survived by her four grandchildren: Brian, Faith, Troy and Malinda; 11 great-grandchildren and her twin sister: Bessie Benner of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Paul E. Jewell and Rodney C. Jewell, brother: Jerome Wells and 2 sisters: Alfredia Warner and Flossie Harrison.

Jessie was a member of the United Church of Atwood. She worked as a housekeeper for many years.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Church of Atwood or the Arthur Home Activity Fund.

Online condolences to the family may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.