Jacob Scribner

Jacob Edward Scribner, 29, of Tuscola, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Jacob was born on Nov. 19, 1989 in Urbana, the son of Tony R. and Linda E. Pankau Scribner.

Survivors include his daughter: Makenna Scribner, parents of Tuscola, maternal grandparents: Harold and Martha Pankau of Tuscola, paternal grandmother: Janet R. Scribner of Champaign, brothers: Adam Scribner of Monticello, Josh (Emily) Scribner of Tuscola; sisters: Elizabeth (Brad) Ingram of Tuscola and Hannah (Jordan) Feagin of Atwood; niece: Emmalyn Ingram, nephews: Benjamin and Elijah Ingram, neice: Sarver Scribner, and a Feagin niece or nephew will be born in December; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Jerry W. Scribner and brother: Jordan A. “Petey” Scribner

Jacob was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and a 2008 graduate of Tuscola Community High School. He graduated from Parkland College with a degree in Agri-Business.

Jacob was the owner/operator of Gracey Trucking Company. He formerly owned Tropical Snow for eight years. He enjoyed working for several area farmers, especially the Kappes family since the age of 4. He loved driving tractors and dump trucks and anything to do with farming. He could drive any piece of farm equipment ever set before him.

Memorials are suggested to the Makenna Scribner Education Fund c/o TNB Bank, 900 South Progress Blvd, Tuscola, IL 61953

