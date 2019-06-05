Hoel receives awards at Kaskaskia College baseball awards ceremony

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce that freshman second baseman Dalton Hoel of Tuscola was named the recipient of the Dale “Smiley” Renshen Award for hustle.

Hoel played in 32 games this spring for KC team who finished 23-18 overall and fourth in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. He finished with a .293 batting average and had 12 RBI’s.

KC head coach Mitch Koester says, “Dalton was a guy that was always doing extra work. Was the first to practice and last to leave the field. He always put in extra work in the cage and the fitness center.”

Dalton, a 2018 TCHS grad, is the son of Duff and Dedee Hoel of Tuscola.