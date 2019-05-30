Stokes receives degree from Kansas School of Law

Blake Stokes received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in Lawrence, KS in a Hooding ceremony held on Saturday, May 18 and Commencement held on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

While at KU, Blake served as an article editor for the Kansas Journal of Law & Public Policy and was a member of the Veterans and Military Law Society and Federalist Society. He received the CALI Award for International Trade Law, a distinguished award given to the student with the highest grade. He also received KU Law’s certificates in Advocacy Skills and International Trade & Finance and received a pro-bono distinction award.

While in law school, Blake interned within the Department of Homeland Security with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Chief Counsel. He also interned with the Department of Justice, Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Immigration Court in Kansas City, Mo. He also served as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) department of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Upon graduation, he will relocate to Alexandria, La., where he has accepted a job offer from the Attorney General’s Honors Program as a law clerk with the Department of Justice, Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Immigration Court. He also accepted an offer to continue serving in the Army Reserves as a JAG officer in Louisiana.

Blake is a 2011 graduate of Tuscola High School. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois in 2015. Blake is the son of Dawn Scatterday of Tuscola and John Stokes of Mahomet.