Picazo punctuates Warrior career

By Lenny Sementi

Senior thrower CJ Picazo wasn’t caught looking forward late in the track season.

The coach Ryan Hornaday and coach Stan Wienke prodigy could’ve easily been focused on his future in college football as the long spring season wore down but instead he turned in the best throwing performances of his Warrior career during the final two weekends.

The big boy ripped off a personal best toss of 166-feet 1-inch capturing fourth place at the IHSA state track meet in Charleston this past Saturday. He entered the finals in fifth after a preliminary throw of 156’4”. He also reached the finals in the shot put hitting the sand at 48’10”, and that’s where he would stay, ending up 12th in the state.

“I was very proud of CJ, he has worked really hard the last six weeks. Never even placed in the Tuscola open and then gets fourth in the state,” commented Wienke. “CJ also won The News Gazette honor roll meet in the discus, beating a good South Piatt thrower three consecutive times. He had never beaten him the previous 3 1/2 years.”

Picazo was Wienke’s 53rd state placer as a coach. The long time throws guru has 17 state champs between junior high and high school. In high school alone he has tutored 31 placers, 19 boys and 17 girls.

Brandon Douglas knocked on the door of a spot on the podium in the pole vault. The junior tied a personal record in the prelims clearing 13-feet 6-inches to qualify for the finals. He ended his state meet in 14th overall on Saturday.

Noah Woods was just outside the finals in the open 400-meter. The senior leader of coach Hornaday’s horde circled the big blue track at Eastern Illinois University in 51.75 seconds taking fourth in heat number four. He was a second off qualification for the finals and ended his high school track career finishing 15th overall.

