Lisa Garrett Clark, 46 of Lovington, formerly of Crescent City, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, in Arcola. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Gafield Cemetery in Iroquois.