James Dallas

James H. Dallas, 88, of Tuscola, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, surrounded by his loving family after suffering from Parkinson’s Disease for 13 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Burial with military graveside rites accorded will be in the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home.