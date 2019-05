Willis O. Yoder, 74, of Tuscola, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710, East Park Street in Arthur. The Rev. Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.