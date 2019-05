Sharon M. Hart, 71, of Tuscola, passed away at 4:08 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main St., Tuscola.

Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.