Real Estate Tax bills mailed May 17

Douglas County Real Estate Tax bills were mailed on Friday, May 17, 2019. The first installment due date is Friday, July 5, 2019, and the second installment due date is Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Please look over your tax bill(s) and make sure all of the information is correct. Please read the back of your tax bill. If you do not receive a tax bill and should, please call the Treasurer’s office at 253-4011. If you are mailing your payment and would like a receipt other than your cancelled check, you MUST include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and the whole tax bill with your payment. There will be no grace period after the due date. Tax payments received (other than with a postmark of July 5, 2019 or before for the first installment and September 5, 2019 or before for the second installment) after each installment due date will be charged a penalty of 1.5 percent per month or any part of a month that the installment remains delinquent. If your taxes are paid by a mortgage/escrow company, contact them for further instructions. Please read the back of your tax bill. Most of your questions will be answered by doing so.