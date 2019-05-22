Ralph Oakley

Ralph Madison Oakley Jr., 74, of Zionsville, Ind., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hoosier Village.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 24, 2019 for a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St. Zionsville, IN 46077. He will be laid to rest in Tuscola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Vincent Hospice, 8450 N. Payne Rd #100 Indianapolis, IN 46268 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.