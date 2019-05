Jim K. “Hilly” Hilligoss, 78, of Auburn, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

Masonic Services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Graveside Services will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Les Evans officiating.