Watson named May Rotary Student of Month

Tuscola Community High School senior Sidney Watson, daughter of John and Kate Watson, was selected as Tuscola Rotary Club’s May student of the month. She has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her class of 67.

Sidney is a four-year member of the volleyball and softball teams and FBLA, serving as treasurer in her senior year. She was a member of the basketball team in her freshman year before joining Scholastic Bowl as a sophomore, junior, and senior. Also in her junior year, Sidney joined Students Against Destructive Decisions and National Honor Society.