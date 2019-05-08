Real Life Wellness: It’s all or nothing

By Bill Hemmer

Over the next couple of weeks, I’m going to talk about some of the most common problems I see with people trying to work my program. The first thing I want them to realize is that it is not my program, it’s their program. I’m not going to hide in their closet and jump out when they eat a candy bar. Just like the old saying, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink.” If you want to embrace and work your program great things can happen in your life. But if you don’t work your program you will keep getting what you’re getting.

So, the first issue I see with people is they still believe their program is an all or nothing type of situation. They will decide to go into action and hit the ground running. But tragically real life gets in the way, and they fall off the wagon so to speak. So, they think it’s over. They have failed again, and they don’t know why, so they default back to their old familiar habits and behaviors because they don’t have to think about them. These habits and behaviors are natural to them. Oh well, maybe the next program will work.

This is precisely the scenario I see happen hundreds of times a month. Heck, this process happens to me all the time. This is a natural process so why not let it work for good instead of bad. All it takes to change it is a small shift in your thinking about failure. I have talked about failure many times because I believe it is one of the most important aspects of life to understand and embrace. Why must you embrace failure? Because without failure you can’t succeed. Every time you fail at something for example, staying on a nutrition plan, fitness plan or whatever it gives you the opportunity to make a decision in your life. Are you going to use that failure in a constructive way (i.e. forgive yourself, learn how to do something differently, realize tomorrow will come regardless) or in a destructive way (i.e. beat yourself up, call yourself stupid or not learn anything and go into a depression)?

So, what I am telling you is failure is absolutely necessary for success to occur. Once you can make that change in your life the sky is truly the limit. Because this brings me back to the point of this article. Once you fail at a specific part of your Real Life Wellness program embrace the failure and start fresh the next day with a new, better understanding of your program. Maybe you have to give yourself a break and look at different food combinations or maybe you have to find a different type of exercise because you don’t like that one anymore. It really doesn’t matter. All that matters are your willingness to accept failure as part of life and use it to your advantage.

Next week I’m going to talk about one of the most common failures I see. Time management and how it affects your ability to follow through with the things you really want to do. See you next week.