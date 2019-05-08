Letter: Stamp out hunger with US Postal Carriers

Editor,

U.S. Postal Carriers Food Drive will be held Saturday, May 11. This year’s theme is Help Stamp Out Hunger. Simply place your donation in bags beside your mailbox and your mail carrier will pick-up your items. You can donate non-perishable items–such as green beans, whole kernel or cream corn, canned fruit, and personal hygiene items such as toothpaste and feminine products. If you would prefer to make a monetary donation–make checks to SAM Food Pantry. Whether you donate food items or make a monetary donation you are helping residents of Douglas County who are experiencing food insecurity.

Submitted by

Margie Delheimer

Pantry Point Person