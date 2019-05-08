Goodmann shines in Frosh-Soph Invite

By Lenny Sementi

It should be no surprise to anyone that there is yet another big time thrower waiting in the wings at Tuscola. Sophomore Hans Goodmann has spent a lot of time in the weight room and has been knocking on the door of varsity recognition in the discus for throws coach Stan Wienke this season.

Monday, April 29 he broke through in Tuscola’s annual 17-team Frosh-Soph Invite taking gold medal honors and the top spot on the podium throwing the discus 116 feet 2 inches.

Freshman Thomas Brown set a personal record in the shot put for coach Weinke with a throw of 28 feet 6 feet, landing just outside the top ten.

Next up was coach Ryan Hornaday’s 4×400-meter relay team. Logan Wallace, Clayton Hausmann, Grant Hardwick and James Boyd finished less than three seconds behind the leader to take second place with a time of 3:49. Wallace and Hausmann then linked up with Riley Nolan and Dustin Hale for a fourth place finish in the 4×800 relay. Nolan and Hale also PR’d in the 1600 with a time of 6 minutes flat and 6:08, respectively. Boyd on the other hand found his way to a fourth place effort in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet 6 inches.

Brynn Tabeling was the shining star on the girls’ side for coach Lacey Diaz. Tabeling took second place in the 1600, finishing nine seconds short of the school record with a personal best time of 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

Ashlynn Donnals rounded out the distance events for Tuscola with a third in the 3200 ending her day in 16:20.

Tabeling handed off to Carlie Seip, Skylar Wilkins, and Laney Cummings for a third place finish in the 4×400-meter relay. Cummings took home a fourth place ribbon in the open 300 meter hurdles setting a season best time of 54.27-seconds. Wilkins crossed the line in the top ten in both 100 and 200 meter sprints, while Kyla Gough PR’d in the 800 with a time of 2:59 taking seventh. Maddie Stahler was right behind her in ninth with a time of 3:01.

Seip collected silver medal honors as well taking second in the triple jump, touching the sand at 30 feet 11 inches. Ava Cothron snuck into the top ten as well with a leap of 27 feet 1 inch. Both Seip and Cummings found their ways to top tens also clearing 4 feet 6 inches and 4 feet 4 inches, respectively, in the high jump.