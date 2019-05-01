Warrior Runners defend home turf

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys’ track team protected its home turf Monday, April 22, landing on top of the heap as a team in the 33rd Annual Tuscola Open. Coach Ryan Hornaday’s boys ended the night tied for the top spot with a very good Salt Fork squad, scoring 96 points on the night.

Noah Woods was the top point scorer for coach Hornaday delivering points in all four of the events he entered. The senior collected first place hardware in the open 400-meter breaking the tape in a personal best 51.49 seconds to score 10 points. He was a near miss in the open 100 taking second with another PR crossing the line in 11.79 seconds and also finished third in the open 200 with a time of 24.12. And then joined with Clayton Hausmann, Turner Hastings and Brandon Douglas in the 4×100 relay posting a 46.6 while capturing a fourth place medal. The fourth year runner donated 28 points to the cause.

Hausmann, Hastings, and Douglas weren’t done there. The trio joined with Haden Cothron and came through in a big way winning the 4×200 relay in a time of 1:35 adding 10 points to the team totals. Hastings, Douglas and Hausmann handed off the baton Logan Wallace in the 4×400 relay as well securing six points with a third place finish. Hausmann, Hastings, and Wallace were the common denominator in the 4×800 as well finding their way to second place hardware and eight points turning the track eight times in 8:58 joining with Mason Day for the fourth leg.

JD Barrett went mining in the grueling 3200 and found his way to silver and eight points while Day secured a much needed point with a sixth place finish in the open 800 ending it with a season best time of 2 minutes and 12 seconds. Grant Hardwick was a near miss landing in seventh place, less than a second outside of scoring, posting a personal best 48.09 in the 300-meter hurdles.

CJ Picazo led the way in the field events for throws coach Stan Weinke. The senior thrower seized the spot on the top of the podium tossing the 12-pound lead ball a personal best 48 feet 11.75 inches, securing gold and 10 points for the team. Josh Dyer PR’d also coming in second behind his partner in crime throwing the shot 48 feet 1.75 inches.

