Tabeling carves up Cardinals

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball team leaned on its ace Logan Tabeling this past Wednesday the 24th to collect first year skipper Adam Carver the twentieth win of his career.

The junior speed baller sliced and diced Warrensburg-Lathem to notch his fifth win of the year and his second in the Central Illinois Conference. He worked four of five frames in a 18-0 drubbing of the visiting Cardinals.

“Logan had some issues early in games before settling into a grove but in his last three starts that hasn’t been a problem,” Carver commented. “He made some adjustments to his pre-game warm-up and is minimizing his pitch counts allowing to work deeper into games, which will be a key for us in the postseason.

The junior struck out 11 of the 16 batters he faced last Wednesday the 24th while giving up just one hit and a walk. He has now fanned an area leading 80 batters while walking 18 and owns a miniscule 1.349 ERA on the season. The third year player gave way to Nate Koester in the fifth who struck out one and allowed one to reach on a walk to secure the shut out.

Offensively Brayden VonLanken, Cade Kresin and Haden Cothron all hit round trippers in the game and delivered a combined 11 RBI’s. Cothron had a game, going 2 for 3 on the night driving in four and swiping four bases. VonLanken and Max Wyninger also recorded multiple hits in the skirmish, while Will Little and Ben Tiezzi each added a double to the team totals.

“Brayden is taking great swings right now for us,” quipped the coach. “He struggled some early in the year but is zoned in now and is hitting it hard to all parts of the diamond.”

The Warriors collected another CIC win two days earlier on Monday beating Central A&M in a five-inning run rule shortened 12-2 victory. Ryan Bartley blanked the Raiders for four frames before giving way to Michael Ludwig in the fifth. Bartley secured the win allowing just a pair of hits and two walks while fanning eight.

Kresin provided some more power with a 4-for-4 effort at the dish to push four across with a home run and three singles. Little and Tabeling delivered solo shots as well, while Cameron Ochs hit a three-run dinger. Lucas Kresin and Bartley both doubled, each adding one more RBI to the season stats.

