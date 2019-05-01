Offense too much for Blue Devils

By Lenny Sementi

Seven players in all added to the offensive stat sheet, six of which donated multi-hit performances, in a 10-2-non conference win over Villa Grove-Heritage last Tuesday the 23rd.

Head coach Adam Carver’s bunch posted 13 hits to collecting the leader of the tribe’s 19th win of his career versus just one loss.

Cade Kresin continued his dominance at the dish with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double, homerun and three RBI’s. Next up with a pair of hits were Logan Tabeling, Max Wyninger, Cameron Ochs, and Will Little. Tabeling was strong on the base paths, as well, swiping a game high three bags.

“Cade is seeing the ball really well, and are willing to hit the ball the other way,” Carver stated. “He has been very consistent all season.”

Junior hurler Lucas Kresin gave up two runs on just three hits. The third year player went the distance striking out 11 to move to 5-1 on the year. He has now struck out 48 while walking a mere three in 32 innings of work. Yes that’s right, he sits down 16 for every one walk and opposing hitters are batting a meager .165 against the junior.

Tuscola loaded the bases with no outs in the first but couldn’t cross the dish and then left two more on the paths in the bottom of the second before busting loose, putting crooked numbers on the board in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth frames. Tabeling led off the third with a single, swiped second and trotted home on a no doubt round tripper by C. Kresin. They put two more up one stanza later on an RBI double by Tabeling and an RBI single by Little to make it 5-0 Warriors.

And they put it away with three runs in each of the next two innings on base knocks by Wyninger, Ryan Bartley and Little. Cade Kresin put the cherry on top of the victory, ending the scoring with a two-RBI double to deep center and plating the final two insurance runs. His cousin Lucas shut the door in the top of the seventh to sit down the side in order on just 12 pitches, inducing two infield flies and a ground out to short to end it.