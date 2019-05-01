Daniel Sisk

Daniel Wayne Sisk, 54, of Arcola, died at 1:13 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Arcola Health Care.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with visitation from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Danny was born Dec. 23, 1964 in Tuscola, the son of Harold E. and Bonnie Irene Hopkins Sisk.

Survivors include two brothers, Phillip (Rita) Sisk of Winslow, Indiana; Tim (Donna) Sisk of Fripp Island, S. Carolina; sister, Barbara (John) Kincaid of Newman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Danny was a graduate of Arcola High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at Littelfuse in Arcola and later at Keys Auto Detailing.

Memorials are suggested to Lincolnland Hospice.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.