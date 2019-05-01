Back in the Day – May 1, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

May 6, 2009

Illinois State Police Sgt. Bill Emery stopped by Tuscola High School to talk about driving rules and regulations, including enforcement of construction zone penalties. During his visit he also conducted a crash simulator, called the Seat Belt Convincer, that mimics the effects of crashing into a wall at 5 to 7 mph. The Convincer is co-sponsored by State Farm Insurance and Illinois State Police.

ISP K-9 Officer Xocko was a part of a traffic stop of a 2007 Honda Odyssey van made on I-57 that resulted in drug seizure. More than 100 pounds of cannabis was confiscated by the ISP and the Canine officer on April 29.

Kirk McCullick, director of marketing and business development for GROWMARK, Inc, presented Jim Slaughter, Certified Propane Specialist for Illini FS, his ring for ten years of service as a CPS salesman.

20 YEARS AGO

May 4, 1999

An afternoon fire at a rural Tuscola residence destroyed a storage barn and all of its contents. There was extensive damage done to a machine shed to the west and some external damage to the garage and house located to the east. Additional water service had to be provided to combat the fire by Equistar and Atwood Fire departments. While battling the blaze, in full gear, Fireman Elvin Kauffman was sent to Carle Hospital with first and second degree burns on his arms and feet and Fireman Mark Maxey was treated on scene with first degree burns to his arms. The origin of the fire was undetermined.

Erica Holmes and Michael Kremitzki announced their engagement. The couple set the date to wed on June 5 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola. They are both graduates of Tuscola High School.

The Tuscola United Methodist Church broke ground on the 36,000 square-foot building. The church was to be built in three phases.

The 3200-meter relay including Travis Dallas, Robert Hanners, Steve Pangburn, and Davis Hays recorded their fastest time of the season at 8:33.2.

30 YEARS AGO

May 2, 1989

Koby Williams and Marianne Albin were crowned Tuscola High School Prom King and Queen. Junior attendants were Kristin McCarty, Scott Zane, Brian Hatfield, and Angie Cothron. Other senior candidates were Teri Kyle, Roger Warner, Ticia Travis, Steve Weemer, Mark Kalmar, Heather Gaddey, Tag Adkisson, and Tina Turner.

Michael Holt, Jamie McDonald and Matthew Werner placed in the top 50,000 scorers from more than 1 million students who took the PSAT/NMSQT. They were named as being the top academic students in the country.

Matt Washburn and Steve Weemer, of the Tuscola High School Elite Eight basketball team, both signed letters of intent to play basketball for Eureka College.

40 YEARS AGO

May 3, 1979

Douglas County Coroner Ron Keith issued deputy coroner commissions to Dale Underwood of Villa Grove and James Whitmore of rural Tuscola.

The former First National Bank Drive-up building and lot sold at public auction for $42,100. Harlan Henderson was declared the high bidder.

Winners in a recent drawing at Flock Electronics were Donna Jolley, Harvey Dawson, Dan Alexander, H. Keith House, and Jan Houser.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” was the theme selected by the junior class for the prom. Decorations will follow the tropical island theme with the focal point being a Hawaiian-type mountain and waterfall.

50 YEARS AGO

May 1, 1969

David Allen Horath, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Dale Horath, and Jerry Conner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Dale Conner, left on April 22 for the Great Lakes Naval Training Base. They will be stationed at the base for a nine-week period while in basic training.

James Milas Thomas celebrated his 40th anniversary with the Tuscola Post Office. The first year he worked there he had to work for 45 days for free “just learning the job.” Back in 1929 it was necessary for a new employee to learn each route in the city before they were placed on the payroll.

Tuscola Warriors participated in the Cerro Gordo Invitational track meet and returned home with a first place trophy. Dave Brown won the shotput with a toss of 48 feet and the discus with a toss of 143 feet 4 inches. Gary Foltz won the sophomore shot with a toss of 45 feet 1 1/2 inches.