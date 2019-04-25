Miller named April Rotary Student of Month

Tuscola Community High School senior McKinlee Miller, daughter of Sean and Carrie Miller, was selected as Tuscola Rotary Club’s April student of the month. She has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her class of 67.

Miller is a four-year member of the TCHS volleyball and track teams and has participated in FFA and student council each year of high school. Miller served as class secretary during her freshman through junior years and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior. As a junior and senior she has been active in Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Key Club, and in her junior year she joined Family, Career and Consumer Leaders of America (FCCLA).