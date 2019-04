Helen M. Sanderson, 88, of Tuscola, passed away at 1:55 p.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with Rev. Justin Snider officiating. Burial will follow at the Bourbon Cemetery, Bourbon.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home.