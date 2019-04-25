George Peters

George Henry Peters, 76, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 30, 1943 in Urbana, a son of George and Virginia Peters.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Memorial Services with military graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Monticello Township Cemetery at the Memorial Wall, 1727 N State St, Monticello.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 102 in Deland.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.