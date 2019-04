Diana L. Stone, 72, of Newman, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Newman Rehab & Health Care Center, Newman.

Services will be held at a later date.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.