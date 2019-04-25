Darcy Strack

Darcy Elizabeth Strack, 50, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Urbana.

She was born April 7, 1969 in Urbana, the daughter of John and Judy Hanners Strack.

She is survived by her father, John and Jeanne Strack of Ivesdale, her mother, Judy and Clayton Harriss of Tuscola, her brother, Darin Strack (Sonee Maurer) of Tuscola, sister Mandy Strack of Monticello and brother John Michael (Kim) Strack of Bement; special aunt and uncle, Susan and Bob Helms of Philo, and nieces Addison Strack of Tuscola, Emily Strack of Bement and nephew, Brayden Strack of Bement.

Darcy was a graduate of Urbana High School. She graduated with high honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Leisure Studies/Program Management. Her work career included program and event management at Munster, Ind., and Niles, Ill., park districts, vice president of Chicago Travel Consultants, Inc. in Chicago, and most recently as event manager at the Illini Union at the University of Illinois.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. No visitation will be held.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.