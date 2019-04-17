Tuscola students invited to gain trades experience

By Kayleigh Rahn

It’s no secret that the face of education for students who are not college bound has shifted over the last decade. Fewer districts, including Tuscola schools, offer onsite industrial arts curriculum in a traditional format.

However, projects like the Summer Construction Education Program hope to offer students who are interested in studying a trade–rather than heading to a university lecture hall–hands-on experience prior to high school graduation.

Through the program, high school juniors and seniors learn construction related skills through classroom presentation and structured lab time. Students gain hands-on experience by participating in a Habitat for Humanity home build, visiting trade union halls, and learning how to apply for Union Apprenticeships.

With one student who has participated since 2016, Bozarth says the feedback was outstanding.

“Our student learned an incredible amount of construction related skills, received OSHA certification, high school credit, and a $500 stipend,” Bozarth said. “This was a student who did not have a ton of experience prior to the start of the program, so that amount that he learned in a month are skills he can use for the rest of his life.”

The 2019 program will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday June 3-28.

“A program like this offers kids the exposure,” Bozarth said. “We have so many kids at the high school who are tremendously talented when they’re presented an opportunity to be hands on learners. Unfortunately, given the climate of today’s schools, there’s not a ton of offerings or exposure to the different trade industries.”

This particular program provides that exposure and comes with many benefits in the form of high school credit, certifications, and pay.

“Nick Elder and Amanda Henegar with Education for Employment System #330 have been so generous in creatively coming up with education for our kids and surrounding high schools,” Bozarth explained.

The full story can be found in the April 17, 2019 edition of The Tuscola Journal.