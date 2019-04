Mary E. Kolb, 90, of Arthur, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services were on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Zion United Church of Christ in rural Arthur. The Rev. Leroy Allison officiated. Burial followed in the Zion Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the funeral at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.