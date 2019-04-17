Lady Warriors continue winning ways

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls’ track team continued their early season dominance this past Tuesday at the Paris Quadrangular. Coach Lacey Diaz’s squad built off a first place finish at the Arthur Invite a week before upending Paris on their own track by 11 points to win 69-58.

Freshman Skyler Wilkins and sophomore Brynn Tabeling followed the lead of senior McKinlee Miller in the meet. All three were busy competing in multiple events en-route to the team’s fourth meet victory of the season.

Miller was huge in the team dynamic delivering 15 points with three first place finishes. She won both the long jump, with a season’s best leap of 16-foot 2-inches and her signature event the triple jump touching the sand at 34’2” to secure five points in each. Seip collected second place points in the triple turning in a 31’ 11” effort, while Cothron came up just short in the long taking fourth despite jumping a personal best 13’ 4”. Seip scored in the high jump as well tying for second with Cummings as both cleared 4’8”.

Miller and Cummings turned in strong outings in the hurdles, also. Miller took first in the 100-hurdles by posting a season best time of 17.11 seconds. Cummings was a few places back in fourth but led the way in the 300 hurdles while crossing the line in a season best 54.46 seconds.

Junior Karli Dean tossed eight points into the team pot to win the discus with a toss of 107 feet flat and took second in the shot with a put of 30’ flat. Faith Harwick was a near miss in the disc taking third with a PR toss of 88’6”. Gabi Ainsworth was two spots back in fifth, and Kate Dean landed in eighth when the dust settled as four Warriors found their ways into the top ten. It was the same in the shot as Kate Dean, Hardwick, and Victoria Wells also ended their day in the top ten.

Wilkins broke out scoring in three events, tallying two firsts and a second on the night. She set a personal record in the 100 meter, breaking the tape in 13.83 seconds. The first year runner then donated more first place team points by joining with Ava Cothron, Carli Seip and Laney Cummings in the 4×200-meter relay rounding the oval in 2 minutes flat. Wilkins, Cothron and Seip also linked up with Hannah Lemay for a second place outing in the 4×100 relay, posting a 51.48. Molly Liffick, Katie Wells, Kyla Gough, and Maddie Stahler fell just outside the scoring parameters to end up in third in both the 4×400 and the 4×800 relays.

