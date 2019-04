Brandy Annette Joseph-Lytle, 41, of Philo, passed away suddenly at 4:56 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.