Gold and Silver Spoon Awards – A New Beginning

By Aaron Patrick

Congratulations to the following food establishments which received the Gold Spoon Award for excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handler Staff at the required levels at all times for the month of March 2019: Jarman Center, Circle K-Villa Grove, El Rancho Grande, Monical’s Pizza-Villa Grove, Villa Grove School, Villa Grove Peace Meals, Rick’s Country Market, Casey’s-Villa Grove, Daily Kneads Café, Arbor Rose of Arcola, El Toro, Tuscola United Methodist Church, Tuscola Health Care, and It’ll Do 2.

Gold Spoon Awards were awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no risk factors observed at the time of their annual inspection, and they are: Dollar General-Tuscola and Plank’s Apple Butter.

A Silver Spoon Award was awarded to one retail establishment with no food preparation which had no risk factors observed at the time of their annual inspection, and it is: Country Salvage.

My assistant, Aaron Patrick, and I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. We can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.