Elvira Meyer

Elvira Christina Meyer, 90, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Tuscola, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at approximately 6:15 p.m. with her children and granddaughter by her side.

Friends visited Thursday, April 4 at FRENCH – Lomas. A Rosary was recited Friday, April 5, 2019, followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87105.

In lieu of flowers, please offer donations in her memory to St Jude’s Children’s Research ospital, www.stjude.org.

