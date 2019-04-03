Bernice Powell

Goldie Bernice (Warfel) Powell, 100, of Atwood, peacefully transcended into the arms of her Lord and Savior at 11:20 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Arthur Home, Arthur.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Mike Drake and assisted by Leroy and Danny Powell. Bernice will be laid to rest beside her husband Merle at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Arthur Home, Eberhardt Village or United Church of Atwood.

The Powell family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care given to their dear mother from the fine folks at Eberhardt Village and Arthur Home.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.